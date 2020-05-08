One Piece Chapter 980 Release Date Updates, Spoilers, Manga Delay and Story Updates

One Piece Chapter 980 release date could very well be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the anime and manga industries in Japan have been suffering due to the Coronavirus outbreak and several projects are delayed, postponed, or canceled.

Shonen Jump and Viz Media has decided to have bi-monthly or monthly release schedules instead of weekly release like earlier days. It means now you will have to wait for around two weeks for the new chapters of One Piece manga series, instead of just seven days like earlier. Here is more information on the “One Piece” chapter 980 release date, spoilers, predictions and future manga storyline.

One Piece Chapter 980 Release Date and Raw Scans

One Piece Chapter 980 release date is set as Sunday, May 24 as per the latest reports. The manga issue will be out late on Sunday as per the Japanese time. It means depending on the time difference, some countries will get it earlier, while others will get in on Monday.

One Piece, Ch. 978: The fight for Wano is in full swing! Can the assault force catch Kaido by surprise? Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/1H0UVKqqH4 pic.twitter.com/qbba2LY8mT — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) April 26, 2020

The raw scans for One Piece 980 will be leaked around 2-3 days before the release date, which will be May 21 or May 23. The latest chapters of One Piece manga series will be available on Viz media, Shonen Jump and Manga Plus official apps and websites. One Piece 980 spoilers could also come out earlier like the previous chapter and make sure to stay updated.

One Piece Chapter 980 Predictions and Future Manga Story

One Piece Chapter 980 spoilers will be out soon and it won’t be that hard to predict what happens in the next manga chapter. Luffy and his alliance will continue the raid on Onigashima as one of the most interesting battle starts. Luffy vs Kaido rematch will happen but it doesn’t mean that things will resolve so soon. Everyone knows that Oda focused a lot on the subplots and takes the story forward very slowly.

One Piece 980 is just the start of Onigashima raid which will continue for several chapters. There are so many other plot points such as Kaido’s son, Flying Six, The Numbers, etc. in One Piece 979 which will slowly be resolved. Fans will have to wait a bit longer as “One Piece” chapter 980 will come out after two weeks and only 2 manga chapters will release every month from now on.