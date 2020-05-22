One Piece Chapter 980 Spoilers, Leaks: Luffy and Zoro on Rampage, Kidd attacks Apoo to save them

One Piece Chapter 980 is out in Japan and the official English version will also release in two days. Most of the fans have already read the spoilers for the upcoming chapter as it shows Luffy and Zoro going on a rampage and starting a fight. Apoo attacks the two straw hats in One Piece 980 and Kidd attacks Apoo to save them.

The secret raid in Onigashima is not so secret anymore and a full-on war can break out any moment. Even though Law has planned on Luffy breaking his cover, it won’t be easy for the pirates-mink-samurai alliance to take on the beast pirates. Here is more one “One Piece” chapter 980 spoilers, leaks, raw scans, English version release date and ways to read online the manga chapter.

One Piece 980 Chapter Spoilers, Summary and Discussion

One Piece chapter 980 titled “Tatakau Music” starts with Luffy getting angry over the beast pirates wasting food and making fun of the Okobore town people. Zoro tries to calm Luffy down but when he sees oshiruko is just wasted, the swordsman also loses his call and attacks them. One Piece 980 spoilers show that Zoro cuts a tower in half in which the beast pirates are residing.

The character progression for Zoro in this chapter is insane! He actually managed to find the right way to Luffy!#onepiece980 pic.twitter.com/JMLNmQxWIw — ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ (@SoulstormOP) May 22, 2020

Scratchmen Apoo witnesses everything and reports it to Queen the Plague, who asks her to bring down them. Apoo attacks Luffy and Zoro by hurling a sonic wave towards them, which removes the beast pirates garb from them. Kidd sees everything and launches the Punk Gibson attack on Apoo as per “One Piece” chapter 980. It is also revealed that Luffy is fine but Zoro gets a cut on his chest as he was unable to predict Apoo’s attacks. One Piece chapter 980 has already started the Wano war and things will get intense very soon.

One Piece 980 English Release Date and Read Online

One Piece Chapter 980 release date for official English version is Sunday, May 24, 2020 as per the official manga sources. The raw scans for the manga are already leaked online and fans have started discussing the spoilers of One Piece 980 over Reddit and other social media platforms.

Although, it would be better to wait for the official release of “One Piece” chapter 980 English version. One Piece manga chapters can be read for free on VIZ media and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump and Mangaplus official websites and platforms, and this would also help the manga creators.