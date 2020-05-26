One Piece Chapter 981 Release Date, Spoilers, Predictions: Kidd vs Apoo Fight, Luffy and Zoro hides from Queen

One Piece Chapter 981 will continue the fight between Kidd and Apoo after the former gets angry on seeing the backstabber. Luffy and Zoro were attacked by Scratchmen Apoo to show his strength and musical attacks, which badly injures Zoro.

Queen the Plague has ordered her men to capture the straw hats, hence Luffy and Zoro will most likely hide to avoid any further conflict and maintain the cover of their friends. Here are more details on One Piece chapter 981 release date, spoilers, raw scans leaks, predictions, and ways to read the manga chapters online.

One Piece Chapter 981 Spoilers, Predictions and Theories

One Piece chapter 981 spoilers indicate that Apoo will somehow recover from Kidd’s “Punk Gibson” attack where he used his metallic arm to pummel the supernova. Kidd vs Apoo fight could be the main focus of the next manga chapter where the two will show a new range of their powerful attacks. Fans are confident that Kidd will defeat Apoo as he wants revenge against the traitor who destroyed his crew.

Luffy and Zoro will fight their way in One Piece 981 manga chapter against the Gifters and Smile devil fruit users. The Queen has promised that whoever catches the straw hats will be given a seat in the Tobi Roppo and one of the Flying Six members will be killed or defeated.

It could be too much to fight for the straw hats captain and swordsman in “One Piece” chapter 981 and they also have to protect their alliance from getting discovered. Luffy and Zoro could keep hiding from the Queen and take out her men one by one until the right time for the attack.

One Piece Chapter 981 Delay Reasons

Fans will have to wait another week for reading One Piece chapter 981 as the manga series is delayed for another weekend. It seems like One Piece manga creators have changed their schedule to one chapter every two weeks after the COVID-19 pandemic has broken out in Japan. The manga chapters will now come out once every two weeks as Eiichiro Oda is making sure his staff is not infected with the Coronavirus.

One Piece Chapter 981 Release Date, Raw Scans and Read Online

One Piece Chapter 981 release date has been delayed to the next Sunday, June 7, 2020 as per the official manga sources. The raw scans for One Piece 981 manga chapter will be leaked online 2-3 days before the release date, around June 5, and fans will start discussing the spoilers on Reddit and other social media platforms.

One Piece, Ch. 980: Luffy crashes the party and finds some of the party goers pack quite a wallop! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/TLWQODpKOD pic.twitter.com/5emNr16tHT — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) May 24, 2020

Although, it would be better to wait for the official release of One Piece chapter 981 English version issue. One Piece manga chapters can be read for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump and Mangaplus official websites and platforms, and this would also help the manga creators.