One Piece Chapter 981 Spoilers, Leaks: Marco saves Chopper from the Big Mom Pirates

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers are finally out as the manga issue will release this weekend. Kidd vs Apoo fight will continue and it shows that the later was able to survive the attack with some damage. There will be a lot of characters appearing in Wano for the upcoming big fight between Kaido and Luffy’s alliances.

One Piece 981 spoilers also show that the Flying Six members are trying to find Yamato with the help of their men. Chopper is almost caught by Big Mom when Marco the Phoenix arrives and stops the Big Mom pirates. Here are more details on One Piece chapter 981 spoilers, leaks, raw scans, release date and ways to read online the manga issue.

One Piece Chapter 981 Spoilers and Leaks

Apoo survived Kidd’s attack, but suffered damage. Kidd is nitpicking Apoo for being Kaido’s underling. They fight.

Killer says the range of Apoo’s attack is how far you can hear a sound.

Number Hatcha appears. He laughs “Hachacha”

Who’s Who prepares to go out with his men to find Yamato.

Kin’emon’s party tries to pass by Black Maria’s residence because there’s no people, but they encounter Big Mom.

Chopper is hiding in a tank. Big Mom makes eye contact with Chopper.

Marco stops the Big Mom Pirates from climbing up the waterfall.

Nekomamushi, Marco, and Izo appear at the end of the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 981 Release Date, Raw Scans and Read Online

One Piece Chapter 981 release date has been delayed to the next Sunday, June 7, 2020 as per the official manga sources. The raw scans for One Piece 981 manga chapter are already leaked online and fans have started discussing the spoilers on Reddit and other social media platforms.

One Piece manga chapters can be read for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump and Mangaplus official websites and platforms.