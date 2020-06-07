One Piece Chapter 982 is coming out this Sunday without any kind of breaks or hiatus and fans are very excited about it. While the previous few chapters of One Piece manga series had a week’s delay in between them due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan. Kidd vs Apoo battle will be concluded in One Piece 982 manga chapter as there are so many things going at Onigashima. There are inner turmoils going on between Kaido’s subordinates as Queen wants to take out the Flying Six and they want to replace the All-Stars.

While the straw hats pirates managed to evade Big Mom, Chopper made eye-contact with the female Yonko and can be caught in One Piece chapter 982. Marco and Izo were seen arriving in Wano and fans are also hoping that the remaining Whitebeard pirates will also join the Luffy vs Kaido battle. Here are more details on One Piece chapter 982 release date, spoilers, raw scans leaks, predictions, and ways to read the manga chapters online.

One Piece Chapter 982 Spoilers, Predictions and Theories

One Piece chapter 982 spoilers show that Luffy, Zoro and Kidd will be targeted by Queen and the beast pirates as they have broken their covers at the banquet. Who’s Who is looking out for Yamato as Kaido has promised the Flying Six a seat at the All-Star position if they manage to find his son. Meanwhile, Queen will be looking to take out one of the Flying 6 members in One Piece 981 manga chapter and replace them with one of the beast pirates.

Big Mom has seen Chopper and since she has no memory loss time, the Yonko will remember the Doctor who helped her previously. There are fan theories that Big Mom will capture Chopper in One Piece chapter 981 and the straw hats will have to get their Doctor back. Marco and the Whitebeard pirates stopped the Big Mom Pirates from climbing the Wano waterfall and they might help Chopper too.

One Piece Chapter 982 Release Date, Raw Scans and Read Online

One Piece Chapter 982 release date is set as Sunday, June 14, 2020 as per the official manga sources. The raw scans for One Piece 982 manga chapter will be leaked online 2-3 days before the release date, around June 12, and fans will start discussing the spoilers on Reddit and other social media platforms.

Although, it would be better to wait for the official release of One Piece chapter 982 English version issue. One Piece manga chapters can be read for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump and Mangaplus official websites and platforms, and this would also help the manga creators.