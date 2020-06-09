One Piece Chapter 982 Release Date, Spoilers, Theories: Kaido wants Yamato to Marry Big Mom’s Daughter Flempa

One Piece Chapter 982 is coming out this Sunday and fans are happy that there is no break this week. The previous One Piece chapter showed that Marco the Phoenix and other Whitebeard pirates have arrived in Wano to help Luffy and his alliance. Big Mom locked eyes with Chopper and might take him as a pet if the female Yonko remembers their previous interactions.

Kaido will make a big announcement regarding his son Yamato in One Piece 981 manga chapter and it could be related to his marriage with one of the Big Mom’s daughters. There is also an ongoing conflict between the Flying Six, Queen, All-Star and the beast pirates where they could fight each other to get promotion in their ranks. Here is everything you need to know about One Piece chapter 982 release date, spoilers, theories, raw scans leaks and ways to read online the manga series.

One Piece Chapter 982 Spoilers, Predictions and Theories

One Piece chapter 982 spoilers reveal that Yamato will be finally revealed as it has been enough chapters that we have been teased with Emperor Kaido’s son. Kaido and Big Mom pirates will strengthen their alliance and as we have seen before, Charlotte Linlin will offer one of her daughters to marry Yamato. As we have seen before, Big Mom offered her 35th daughter Charlotte Pudding to marry Sanji in order to ally with the Germa kingdom.

Fans are hoping that One Piece 982 manga chapter will finally give us a glimpse at Yamato who has been teased enough. Kaido has asked the Flying Six to find his son Yamato as he wants to make a big announcement. There are theories that One Piece chapter 982 will show the possible marriage between Beast Pirates’ Yamato and Big Mom Pirates’ Flampe to make their alliance stronger.

One Piece Chapter 982 Release Date, Raw Scans and Read Online

One Piece Chapter 982 release date is set as Sunday, June 14, 2020 as per the official manga sources. The raw scans for One Piece 982 manga chapter will be leaked online 2-3 days before the release date, around June 12, and fans will start discussing the spoilers on Reddit and other social media platforms.

One Piece, Ch. 981: Another jam-packed chapter as Luffy and friends join the party! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/2ShOhoMxvW pic.twitter.com/HFffb7AQgi — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) June 7, 2020

Although, it would be better to wait for the official release of One Piece chapter 982 English version issue. One Piece manga chapters can be read for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump and Mangaplus official websites and platforms, and this would also help the manga creators.