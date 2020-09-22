One Piece Chapter 991 Leaks, Spoilers: X Drake uses Names of Coby and Garp to win Luffy’s Trust

One Piece chapter 991 leaks and spoilers are out on the internet but nothing can be trusted until verified raw scans are out. Luffy and X Drake have run into each other and the straw hats captain won’t easily trust the marine spy. Queen and Who’s Who almost killed Drake and he remembers Coby saying that when all hope is lost, Luffy can still save you.

Drake mentions Luffy ONCE and Coby pulls out a 100 slide ppt just to talk about Luffy's greatness and that's the hill I'm dying on. pic.twitter.com/01WcPxk26U — Mio みお 🐸🌸 (@Mio_Donut_ya) September 13, 2020

One Piece 991 spoilers are claiming that X Drake will use the names of Coby and Garp to win the trust of Luffy. While Luffy doesn’t trust people that easily, there is no way Luffy will ignore someone who has worked with his grandpa and one of the first friend on the sea. Here is everything you need to know about One Piece chapter 991 spoilers, leaks, raw scans, and how to read the manga online.

One Piece 991 Spoilers, Leaks and Theories

One Piece chapter 991 spoilers and theories are predicting that Luffy and X Drake will have some sort of argument and they might even try to fight for a while. X Drake will try to convince Luffy that he works with Coby and Garp, and he is different from the normal Marines and the Navy admirals he hates.

Fans are also hoping to see some sort of Coby, Garp and Drake flashback in One Piece 991 chapter where it is revealed that they all secretly work for SWORD. It is expected that the Marines will arrive in Wano to take out Kaido with the new weapon created by Vegapunk. One Piece chapter 991 will start the other side of the Wano war where marines and other parties are involved.

One Piece 991 Release Date, Manga Scans and Read Online