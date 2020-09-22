One Piece Chapter 991 Read Online, Spoilers, Full Summary and No Break Next Week

One Piece chapter 991 spoilers and raw scans leaks have finally arrived on the internet. The best part is that the One Piece manga series have no break next weekend and fans are happy to get new chapters without any delay.

Watch out for One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers! (There will also be no break next week!!) pic.twitter.com/NDFOOQY1Fn — ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ (@SoulstormOP) September 22, 2020

While the unofficial scans will be fully out around Thursday or Friday, the official English translation for One Piece chapter 991 will be out on Sunday. For those who are interested in One Piece 991 spoilers, here are more details on the full chapter summary and raw scans leaks.

One Piece Chapter 991 Spoilers, Leaks and Full Summary

One Piece Chapter 991 Title: “Let me Die!”

Luffy agrees to Drakes request, but Zoro stops him. Jinbe and Franky also disagree . Zoro confronts X-Drake.

Zoro and X-Drake fight. They have a skirmish.

Pagey and Ulti attack SH. Usopp and Nami draw their attention.

Apoo shows up again. Apoo attacks, but is blocked by Zoro and X-Drake supposedly.

Inu and Neko sulong forms reveal

Kinemon cuts Blast Breath from Kaido.

Jack falls, it isn’t known if literally or figuratively, as in defeat.

Final or one of the last lines of the chapter is the title. Kinemon says it after he low diffs Kaido’s Blast Breathe.

One Piece Chapter 991 full summary will be out soon and fans must stay updated for more spoilers and leaks

One Piece Chapter 991 English Translation Read Online

One Piece Chapter 991 English translation release date is set as Sunday, September 27, 2020, as per the official manga sources. The raw scans and spoilers for the manga chapter are already out on Reddit and other social media platforms.

One Piece Chapter 991 can be read online for free on VIZ media and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump and Mangaplus official websites and platforms, and this would also help the manga creators.