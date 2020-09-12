One Piece Chapter 991 Release Date, Spoilers: Luffy, Zoro and Sanji saves X Drake from King and Queen

One Piece Chapter 991 will not be out this weekend as the manga series is on a break this weekend. Fans will have to wait around 14 days to get the latest One Piece chapter. Although, no one would mind waiting an extra 7 days for One Piece 991 chapter as the manga storyline has become so interesting.

X Drake rushed to Luffy after remembering Coby saying that there is always hope with Luffy, and now the straw hats captain will even save his enemies. Here are more details on One Piece chapter 991 release date, spoilers, theories, leaks and ways to read the manga series.

One Piece Chapter 991 Spoilers, Predictions and Theories

One Piece chapter 991 spoilers will be out soon even though the manga issue is coming out late. There are many instances when One Piece spoilers are out a week before when there is a break in between. The Wano war is going at full pace with all the characters stepping out to fight. One Piece 991 will show that Queen and Who’s Who will try to hunt down X Drake and kill him before he can escape.

A theory I’ve had from 4 years ago is now confirmed #onepiece990 pic.twitter.com/1xIiwjUZv0 — Rubberman (@OGRubberman) September 11, 2020

But now that Luffy has arrived, and once he hears the name of Coby, the straw hat captain will surely save Drake. King and Queen might try to attack Luffy when he fights Who’s Who, but Zoro and Sanji will step in to save their captain. One Piece chapter 991 spoilers are predicting that Zoro and Sanji vs King and Queen fight is bound to happen as Luffy saves X Drake from Who’s Who.

One Piece Chapter 991 Release Date Delay, Raw Scans and Read Online

One Piece Chapter 991 release date is set as Sunday, September 27, 2020, as per the official manga sources. The raw scans for the manga chapter will be leaked online around September 20-23 and fans will start discussing One Piece 991 spoilers over Reddit and other social media platforms.

Although, it would be better to wait for the official release of “One Piece” chapter 991 English version. One Piece manga chapters can be read for free on VIZ media and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump and Mangaplus official websites and platforms, and this would also help the manga creators.