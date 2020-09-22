One Piece Chapter 991 Spoilers and Scans Leaks: Kinemon cuts out Kaido’s Dragon Fire

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers and scans leaks are finally out and confirmed by a trusted source. There is a lot of stuff happening in the latest manga chapters and fans will be glad to know there is no break next weekend. For those who are interested in knowing the storyline of One Piece 991 chapter, here are the detailed spoilers and leaks description.

One Piece Chapter 991 Spoilers and Raw Scans Leaks

One Piece Chapter 991 Title: “Let me Die!”

Luffy agrees to Drakes request, but Zoro stops him. Jinbe and Franky also disagree . Zoro confronts X-Drake.

Zoro and X-Drake fight. They have a skirmish.

Page and Ulti attack the Straw Hats. Usopp and Nami draw their attention.

Apoo shows up again. Apoo attacks, but is blocked by Zoro and X-Drake supposedly.

Inu and Neko sulong forms reveal

Kinemon cuts Blast Breath from Kaido.

Jack falls, it isn’t known if literally or figuratively, as in defeat.

Final or one of the last lines of the chapter is the title. Kinemon says it after he low diffs Kaido’s Blast Breathe.

One Piece Chapter 991 English Read Online

One Piece Chapter 991 can be read online for free on VIZ media and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump and Mangaplus official websites and platforms, and this would also help the manga creators. One Piece Chapter 991 English translation release date is set as Sunday, September 27, 2020, as per the official manga sources.