One Piece Chapter 997 Spoilers, Raw Scans, Release Date and Latest News: Sanji Captured; Zoro Gets Antidote; Chopper In Danger

One Piece Chapter 997 is awaited with much fervour. The new chapter has been titled “Homura (Fireworks)”. Spoilers for this upcoming episode are now out. These spoilers teases how Chopper’s life will be in danger after Zoro successfully gets the antidote.

Zoro Furious And Wants To End It All

Zoro is eager to get the antidote from Apoo to cure the virus, called the Plague, which All-Star Queen created. Sadly, the new teaser also showed Sanji would be captured by the Tobi Roppo member, Black Maria.

Zoro will see Kiku’s severed arm falling from the sky while running after Apoo. The Pirate Hunter gets furious after seeing the forelimb that makes him eager to finish everything at the banquet hall.

With this anger, Zoro has successfully taken down Apoo. So, he now takes hold of the antidote. Now, it is up to Chopper to make a move to save those who have been infected. Chopper quickly learns how the Queen created the virus. He then promises to make a remedy out of it to cure everyone.

However, upon learning the Straw Hat Pirates’ move, All-Star will try to stop Chopper and may even kill him. Luckily, Zoro will defend his ally from the evil Beast Pirates.

Sanji Seduced By Black Maria

Elsewhere, the enemy will successfully catch Sanji as he escorts Luffy to the dome. The Black Leg may have developed immense strength in the past years, but beautiful women still remain to be his weakness. So, fans are about to see Sanji being seduced by Black Maria.

In addition, a number of Shinuchi are heading their way to the fourth floor, while Luffy is climbing instead through the path made by the samurai.

There will also be an earthquake in One Piece Chapter 997, but no one knows where it is coming from. Brook even mistakes it as Zoro’s Ambition. Marco will then ask Zoro and Robin if he can help them. Yamato will also say something about a dragon flame what will make the whole island shake. Does this have something to do with the mysterious earthquake?

Lastly, Kaidou will surround the island with a cloud that will take Onigashima to the Capital of Flowers.

Release Date For One Piece Chapter 997

The imminent chapter is set to be out on Sunday, Nov. 29. Fans can read it for free on Viz Media, Shonen Jum, and MangaPlus’ official websites and platforms.