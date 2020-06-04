One Piece Episode 930 Release Date and Where to Watch Online?

One Piece Episode 930 release date will be announced soon as the anime has been on a hiatus since the last month due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Fans have been eagerly waiting to catch up on the adventure of Luffy and his journey to become the next Pirate King.

It has been more than a month since any new episode of the anime was aired and everyone is eagerly waiting for One Piece 930. One Piece anime is getting closer to the Wano arc and manga readers are very much excited for it. Here are more details on One Piece episode 930 release date, coronavirus delay, plot spoilers and ways to watch the anime online.

One Piece Episode 930 Release Date and Coronavirus Delay

One Piece Episode 930 release date has been delayed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic as most of the anime industries in Japan have to halt production. The Japanese government has issued strict orders over the COVID-19 outbreak and it has affected the productivity of anime studios too. One Piece Episode 930 is on a hiatus and there are no official updates from the anime studio. It is speculated that One Piece Ep. 930 will be released around late June or early July.

One Piece Episode 930 Plot Spoilers and Predictions

One Piece Episode 930 spoilers reveal that Luffy will beat Daifugo and the other prison guards and escape his execution like Captain Kidd. Queen the Plague will also make an appearance in One Piece anime and his connection with Kaido will also be hinted. One Piece Episode 930 will also prove that Boss Hyogoro is the same old man that Luffy saved due to their similar appearances and flower tattoos.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 930 Online?

One Piece Episode 930 will be aired on TV Channels such as Fuji TV, Korean Broadcasting System, and Spacetoon. Fans can also stream the latest episodes of One Piece anime on Crunchyroll and Funimation website. Netflix has also started to stream One Piece anime from this month and One Piece Episode 930 could be soon available on the streaming service.