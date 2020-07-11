One Plus Nord Launch Date and Price in India

OnePlus announced the launch of ‘Nord’ smartphone line-up on Tuesday. The event will take place on July 21 using Augmented Reality (AR).

Furthermore, fans can join the launch through the OnePlus Nord AR. This app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. For a hands-on experience, users can have a unique it by having a physical AR invitation from the company.

“OnePlus Nord represents a new beginning for OnePlus. It gives us an opportunity to share our technology with more people around the world,” said Paul Yu, Head of OnePlus Nord.

He added, “for this launch, we want everyone to sit back, relax, and experience our new phone for the first time right in the comfort of their living room. We feel that introducing Nord in a more personal and intimate way perfectly reflects our ambition to make the OnePlus experience more accessible to users.”

Customers can receive a second gift box containing OnePlus Bullets Wireless VI and a phone cover. To get this box, they need to complete the pre-order purchase of the device by August 31.

Users can click “Notify me” on Amazon.in to stay updated.