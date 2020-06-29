One Plus Z, Affordable Smartphone Line First Launched in India

OnePlus has confirmed its new budget-smartphone, clarifying all speculations about a more affordable smartphones. This latest product line will launch first in India and Europe!

“As we have always done when we try something new, we are going to start relatively small with this new product line by first introducing it in Europe and India,” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said. The CEO also said that they are bringing more affordable smartphones to North America soon.

An Instagram account named “OnePlusLiteZThing”, made by the company has confirmed the launch. The account has published more than 20 posts so far. In the latest video, the caption a “New Beginnings” will be announced tomorrow, Tuesday, 30 June, at 2 PM Central European Time on its IGTV.

This new smartphone series will not be the first affordable products available to the market. Previously, they launched OnePlusX in November 2015 as a budget model. Unfortunately, the attempt was a failure and failed to gain popularity.

This latest series is probably a move from OnePlus to attract more customers. Currently, it has a specific market due to premium pricing. Known as a “flagship killer” since 2014, the company starts to expand its market.