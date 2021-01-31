One Punch Man Chapter 140 Plot Predictions, Discussion, Release Date, Spoilers, Raw Scans And Where To Read Online

One Punch Man Chapter 140 is making fans wait. The recent chapter was a “Blast”, literally. Fans are now eager to see how the next chapter will reveal the heated past God and Saitama have.

One Punch Man Chapter 140 Plot Predictions

The previous chapter showed Blast in his full glory. He proved his strength by handing God-level threats without sweat and effortlessly dodged Flashy Flash’s attacks. God seemed to be extremely angry at Blast, the upcoming instalment might reveal the reason behind it. Also, there seem to be a lot of “parallels” between Saitama and Blast. The interaction between Saitama and Blast was so funny and fans are hoping that they work together in the future more often. The latter doesn’t even remember how he helped Tatsumaki in Chapter 135.

Just like Saitama, he also handles the threats like it’s not a big issue at all. His abilities have been severely underestimated, with the kind of strength he just displayed. He looks far stronger than everyone thought. And it is way different from what the webcomics showed. The latest chapter also confirms Blast and Saitama are separate entities. The black box he is holding is just a black hole device, and with his appearance, he may now casually show up in the series now and then. He may reveal more of his powers as the manga continues.

More About Blast

Blast is not just any other hero. He is the Hero Association’s No. 1 S-Class hero. Despite being the protagonist and his strong punch, Saitama is just a C-Class hero because he failed the written exam. Genos, on the other hand, is S-Class. However, Blast is already retired and may not join the fight against the Monster Association, but it doesn’t mean he won’t be seen in future chapters.

His retirement may be the reason why he doesn’t get involved in several battles Saitama and the gang have faced. He only does heroic acts just for fun like Saitama, making him feel that he doesn’t need to be a hero for the sake of morality. Anyhow, after being mysterious for so long, the manga may reveal major things about him. Fans already saw him in a fight to defend Tatsumaki in Chapter 135. He just proved that he is also an important figure.

Release Date, Raw Scans and Read Online

Chapter 140 release date could be set around Tuesday, February 9 as per some of the reports. Since the manga series have a bi-weekly release and Yusuke Murata is dropping chapters regularly now, we can expect that One Punch Man chapter 140 will release after two weeks or around.

Spoilers will be updated once the manga raws or scans leaks are available. The raw scans for the manga will be leaked online on the internet. And fans will start discussing the spoilers over Reddit and other social media platforms.

Although, it would be better to wait for the official release of One Punch Man chapter 140 English version. One Punch manga chapters can be read for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump and Mangaplus official websites and platforms, and this would also help the manga creators.