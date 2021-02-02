One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date And Storyline; New Season Will Be Out Later This Year

One Punch Man Season 3 has no official announcement of renewal at this point. But considering the show’s popularity, it’s hard to imagine it not returning. A Japanese-language tweet on OPM’s official account suggested new episodes will eventually materialize. Season 3 is more a question of when than if.

Excuse me where is season 3 of One Punch Man? Also: I like Garou's character–last fight was bogus as hell they ganged up and then beat at him when he was at his limit and he still basically won — MJ 🌙 (@nooriejamal) January 28, 2021

One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date

Characters like Saitama are those which leaves a deep impression of the minds of fans. This has also been proven by the reception of the second season which premiered after four years of One Punch Man Season 1. In April 2021 it will be two years since the release of the second season.

Albeit, the One Punch Man Twitter account is very much active. It is the official account. It does mention that it is not the end and story will continue. If we believe the reports and rumours then it’s clear that the making of season 3 was in process. But then, this ongoing global pandemic came in the way and stopped everything. For now, there isn’t any news except that fans of the anime series want the first season director Shingo Natsume to come back.

OPM Season 3 Storyline

There could be an addition to the humour of the show. Of course, there will be no slack in action. Garou is still out there and accumulating more powers, getting more robust with each passing day. However, Saitama is there to save the day. But this is going to be a difficult battle against Garou. His mighty one punch which was enough to defeat any monster out there will not affect Garou.

The Monster Association played a sizeable role in the last season. However, the anime has barely begun to scratch the surface on this band of madcap villains. Using the manga series as a reference point, season 3 will mostly deal with the Heroes Association launching an attack on their evil counterparts, with all the major S-Class heroes infiltrating their hideout and engaging in one-on-one battles.

This should mean that season 3 is an action-packed affair with plenty of epic fight scenes. Despite the attractive promise of continuous fight scenes, the show won’t lose its trademark sense of humor in the upcoming season. Also, some of the monsters themselves proving to be rich sources of comedy, the battles are interlaced with some more “slice of life” style material. This means more of an annoyed Saitama attempting to adjust to the ever-growing circle of friends turning up at his apartment.