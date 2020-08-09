OnePlus 9 and 9 pro to have 120Hz screen with a punch-hole display

OnePlus and OnePlus 8 pro is finally getting the features which we have always waited for, the all-new OnePlus as rumoured and what all we can expect in 2020 from OnePlus is the punch-hole display with pop up camera, a 120Hz screen with a redesigned speaker grille and with a possible 5G support. It seems the beast is not at all stopping and might come up with better features than their rival iPhone 12.

Design, Specifications and Camera

The all-new OnePlus 8 and 8 pro device will be coming in 6.5 inches curved screen and with a punch-hole display camera positioned on the top left corner of the phone and rear with triple camera setup, pixel size is still unknown, comparing with the history OnePlus 8 will definitely be a masterpiece in terms of specs and features.

Coming on to the rumours how can we forget Max J a reliable leaker of Samsung phones, check out his tweet below:

However, somehow OnePlus 8 will differentiate it’s pro version as the competition is high and OnePlus won’t repeat the same mistake which they did in the case of 7T, as it more or less similar to 7pro and moreover, the rival competitors like Google Pixel 4 is already ready with 90Hz screen which somehow means that OnePlus will definitely be coming out with 120Hz screen which would be amazing.

Expected Date of release

Typically OnePlus comes out with its two variants twice a year, based on the release dates of previous models we can expect OnePlus 8 to come by June 2020.

We want to give special thanks to OnLeaks and CashKaro who made forces and teamed up together and shared the claimed images as per ‘company insider’ schematics.

With OnePlus 8 and 8 pro range likely to come around June 2020, there will be many valuable rumours to come by that time, don’t forget to share your credible rumour in the comment section below.