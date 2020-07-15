Technology

OnePlus Nord Latest Update, Specs and Features

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has reported on Instagram that its upcoming Nord smartphone series will feature dual selfie cameras, while the second is a 105-degree ultra-wide-angle camera.

OnePlus has also released another teaser video that confirms the existence of a Snapdragon 765 G chipset under the hood. The 7 nm chipset is supposed to be combined with 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of storage.

There will be a virtual launch on July 21 while pre-orders would begin from July 15 in India.

The phone is likely to have two selfie cameras: one 8MP wide-angle camera and a main 32MP selfie sensor. The OnePlus Nord also will feature an aluminum chassis with a glass rear. For the display, fans can expect a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution.

Leaked images suggest that there will be a camera housing in the top left corner, and the front view will be flat rather than curved.

The OnePlus Nord is likely to have a quad-camera on the rear. A leaked spec sheet shows that the main sensor will be 48MP, the ultra-wide will be 8MP, the macro will be 5MP and the depth sensor will be 2MP.

