OnePlus Nord Latest Update, Specs and Features

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has reported on Instagram that its upcoming Nord smartphone series will feature dual selfie cameras, while the second is a 105-degree ultra-wide-angle camera.

OnePlus has also released another teaser video that confirms the existence of a Snapdragon 765 G chipset under the hood. The 7 nm chipset is supposed to be combined with 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of storage.

There will be a virtual launch on July 21 while pre-orders would begin from July 15 in India.

The phone is likely to have two selfie cameras: one 8MP wide-angle camera and a main 32MP selfie sensor. The OnePlus Nord also will feature an aluminum chassis with a glass rear. For the display, fans can expect a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution.

Leaked images suggest that there will be a camera housing in the top left corner, and the front view will be flat rather than curved.

The OnePlus Nord is likely to have a quad-camera on the rear. A leaked spec sheet shows that the main sensor will be 48MP, the ultra-wide will be 8MP, the macro will be 5MP and the depth sensor will be 2MP.