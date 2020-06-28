OPPO F7 Firmware Update, an Android 10-based ColorOS 7 Now Available in India

OPPO has now released an Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update for Oppo F7 across the globe, including India. ColorOS Community users have confirmed this update. Initially, OPPO scheduled to launch the update on June 24, for which they fulfilled the promise.

The latest update for Oppo F7 is now on build version number CPH1819EX_11_F.11. It will take about 2.6 GB for the firmware to be installed, depending on the region. With this update, users will have new features such as dark mode, focus mode, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support.

This update also benefits those who love to take pictures with their OPPO F7. The company has optimized the camera user interface for better user experience, including the timer and sound. The album user interface now has a clear level and quick lookup of photos. Besides that, and the latest album recommendation can recognize more than 80 different scenes.

According to the changelog, the update comes with the latest June 2020 Android security patch. Additionally, users can enjoy a new borderless design, enhancing the phone’s visuals attractiveness and operation efficiency. However, this update will be available gradually to all Oppo F7 users. A push notification will notify the user when the update is available. Alternatively, users can update it manually by visiting the Settings menu on their device.

Source: ColorOS Community