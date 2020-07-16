Smartphone maker OPPO launched on Wednesday the 125W flash charge, the 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge, the ultra-small 50W mini SuperVOOC charger, and the 110W mini flash charger.

The 125W flash charge technology uses a direct charging technology that can recharge to 4000mAh in 5 minutes. For a full charge, it can recharge a 4000mAh battery at the full speed in 20 minutes.

“The accelerated 5G rollout worldwide, as well as the increasing diversification of high-power-consumption applications including gaming and video viewing, represent new challenges for the battery life of mobile phones and user charging experience,” Jeff Zhang, Chief Charging Technology Scientist, OPPO said in a statement.

The Fast Charging Technology in Details

The 125W flash charging technology is compatible with previous SuperVOOC and VOOC flash charging protocols and also follows standard protocols. The 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charging will completely charge the 4000mAh battery at the maximum rate in 30 minutes. It is also compliant with the Qi protocol and provides consumers with a cable-free and ultra-fast charging experience.

In addition, OPPO has released a conceptual wireless charger for the 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge. The charger uses beautifully-sculpted glass, which is made of moldless rapid prototyping technology. Oppo claimed that the device is the first application of this type of technology to the consumer electronics industry

In addition, the company has also launched a 50W mini SuperVOOC charger. They also introduced a 110W mini flash charger that features a unique dual-level architecture.

The 50W mini SuperVOOC charger is compatible with VOOC protocols, supports mainstream protocols like 27W PD and 50W PPS, and can charge a variety of devices including mobile phones and laptops.