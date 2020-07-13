OPPO’s Latest Technology, 125W Fast Charging

The smartphone market keeps evolving including demands for fast charging. Oppo has announced that a 125W fast charging is coming this week, charging up to 4,000 mAh battery in just 15 minutes.

If you don’t like waiting to charge, the wait is almost over. 👀 #FlashForward pic.twitter.com/Uq54uJEphQ — OPPO (@oppo) July 13, 2020

At this moment, Oppo offers 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging tech in its top-end smartphones. This technology enables the charging of a 4,000 mAh battery in 300 minutes. However, Oppo has not given details regarding the launch date. Some mentioned the event will go live on July 15 and the company will clarify its plan to implement this feature on its existing phones.

Vivo is not too far behind for this fast charging technology. Oppo’s sister company claimed that its 120W Super FlashCharge can charge a 4,000 mAh battery in just 13 minutes. The company made the announcement at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Shanghai, China.

Despite the amazing speeds of the new fast-charging tech, some people are questioning the battery life. Studies found that the faster a battery is charged, the shorter the life span is, which means a problem. Another issue is excessive heating due which might lead to an explosion, or burning at least.

Last month, Oppo canceled the launch of its flagship 5G smartphone in India due to the growing anti-China sentiment in India. Last week, the Indian government also banned 59 Chinese apps. This regulation raised in concern of security, after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a clash between China and India in Galwan valley.