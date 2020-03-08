Overlord Season 4 Anime Return Teased by ‘Overlord’ Volume 14 Launch and Synopsis

Overlord Season 4 anime is eagerly awaited by the fans of the series and sadly there is no solid update on renewal or development of the show. However, fans have other reasons to get more of the amazing world as new light novel volumes of Overlord are coming out in the market soon.

Overlord Volume 14 will be launched in stores around the next few weeks which can also give some kind of update on the return of anime series. Here are more details on Overlord Volume 14 title, release date, synopsis and connection with Overlord Season 4 renewal status.

Overlord Volume 14 Title, Launch Date and Synopsis

Overlord Volume 14 will go on sale starting from Thursday, March 12 as the light novel installment has been listed in Kadokawa official online store. The synopsis and title of the upcoming light novel volume are also revealed and fans have translated that to even the English language.

Looks Like Overlord Volume 14 is coming out in japan March 12 2020! 2 days after my birthday! pic.twitter.com/GFCqYkmVVX — Espiritu (@OtakuEspiritu) October 11, 2019

Overlord Volume 14 is titled “Witch of the Extinct Country” and here is the translated synopsis. “Nazarick will go on an all-out war where the Re-Estize and Sorcerer Kingdom clash in an apparent trap set up by the latter. Nazarick’s merciless war of annihilation is about to begin. There is also special mention on the next whereabouts of Prince Zanack, Blue Rose, and Brain that foreshadows of what awaits for Evileye in the future.”

Volume 14 of Overlord is going to be hype! pic.twitter.com/uwfmR6is0v — Espiritu (@OtakuEspiritu) October 12, 2019

The sad part is that Overlord Volume 14 will be out on March 12 only in Japanese and the official English translation could take years to come out. But a new volunteer after Nigel has stepped in to carry on the work and Overlord Volume 14 could be translated within a few weeks of the official release date.

Overlord Season 4 Renewal and Release Date

Overlord Season 4 release date is still not out since season 3’s finale was aired in fall 2018. There are no production updates on the anime series and nothing has been confirmed so far. But fans don’t have to worry as Overlord Season 4 is too popular to be canceled and the light novel Volume 14 is a hint that the anime series will return soon.