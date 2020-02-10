Overlord Season 4 Release Date Delayed, Light Novel Volume 14 has Pushed down the Anime Further

Overlord Season 4 release date has not been announced even after its one year since the last season of the anime ended. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next season of this anime series, but unfortunately, there are no updates on renewal or premiere date.

Although, the good news is that the Overlord franchise is returning in the form of a 14th light novel installment before the return of the anime. Here are the reasons why the Overlord season 4 release date could be delayed and the impact of Overlord light novel Volume 14 in pushing down the anime further.

Overlord Season 4 Release only after Light Novel Volume 14

Overlord Season 4 won’t come out before the light novel volume 14 given how the later have a fixed release date. The next volume of Overlord light novel series will be out on March 12, 2020, whereas the fourth season has not even bee confirmed officially. Apart from the release date, Overlord Volume 14 is confirmed to have 584 pages with the title “Witch of the Ruined Kingdom.”

Looks Like Overlord Volume 14 is coming out in japan March 12 2020! 2 days after my birthday! pic.twitter.com/GFCqYkmVVX — Espiritu (@OtakuEspiritu) October 11, 2019

Even the next installment of the Overlord light novel has an official synopsis that says, ‘The struggles of the Sorcerer Kingdom will only become more challenging with Prince Zanack, Blue Rose, and Brain in the frontlines.’ But that doesn’t mean Overlord season 4 won’t come out, the anime series is too popular to be canceled out and will likely have more than four seasons. The reason why season 4 of Overlord is delayed because the pace at which source light novels have slowed down recently and it has affected the whole anime schedule.

Overlord Season 4 Plot Spoilers and Expectations

Overlord Season 4 will carry forward the story of Ainz after he becomes the new leader of the Sorcerer Kingdom. It won’t be that easy for him implementing new laws and maintaining peace. For the anime viewers, it is advisable not to read Overlord Volume 14 if you are planning to watch the fourth season as “Witch of the Ruined Kingdom” will contain a lot of spoilers for the Sorcerer Kingdom and the events after it.