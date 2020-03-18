Overlord Season 4 Release Date, Plot Spoilers: Light Novel hints Season Finale to End on Cliffhanger

Overlord Season 4 release date is not fixed right now but the recently released light novel might give hints on the plot of the series. The anime series is always known for its intact pacing and amazing character arcs, which is why Overlord Volume 14 release teases what’s about to happen next in the show.

There is a shocking turn of events and the fate of Ainz is uncertain in the fourth season of Overlord anime. Here are more details on Overlord Season 4 release date and plot spoilers that suggest that the next season finale could end on a big cliffhanger.

Overlord Season 4 Plot Predictions based on Light Novel Source

Overlord Season 4 will definitely happen without any doubt and based on the anime’s popularity there will be even more seasons after that. The recently released Overlord Volume 12 covers the first half of “The Paladin of the Holy Kingdom” arc and it is kind of anti-climactic at this point. While the first three seasons of Overlord anime has covered 3 light novel volumes each, the fourth season might not do that. If Overlord Season 4 adapts light novel volume 9 to 12, the finale episode won’t have an exciting ending.

Kugane Maruyama x so-bin's popular light novel "Overlord" will end in 03 volumes. 17th will be the final book of the series. One again confirmed as the end of latest 14th book. The author previously teased that during AnimagiC event in August 2019.#オーバーロード #overlord pic.twitter.com/n506fuPgK1 — Sugoi Ranobe Plus (@RanobeSugoi) March 12, 2020

It is why fans are suggesting that Overlord Season 4 will cover only up to Overlord Volume 11 which has an amazing ending that leaves the viewers for more. Volume 11 ends with a flash-forward scene that shows Lupusregina Beta arriving in the newly rebuilt Carne Village. She informs Enri that master Ainz might have died in the battle, which is a huge cliffhanger in terms of the Overlord storyline. Overlord Season 4 will have 13 episodes as per the regular format and might adapt light novel volume 10 and 11 which might change the pacing a little bit.

Overlord Season 4 Release Date and Renewal

Overlord Season 4 is neither confirmed not canceled at this point but the anime is too popular to end abruptly. The Overlord franchise is one of the best known isekai series anime and light novel and there will be more episodes for sure. Overlord Volume 12 launch suggests that the anime now has enough content and fans could see Overlord Season 4 release hopefully in the year 2021.