Overlord Season 4 Release Date, Storyline; New Anime Season Complete; More About The Novel Series

Overlord season 4

Overlord Season 4 is next in line for the Japanese animated series. It has been adapted from a novel. It has been almost two years since the last season of the show. The release of the famous series was planned to be there in the previous year itself. However, as the global pandemic struck, it was paused for a long time. But then, as soon as the situation got lighter, they started working on it with full force.

Release Date And Length Of The Story

It’s definitely late, but the production has said that the new season’s creation is complete, and it will be released soon. So, in other words, it’s confirmed that the series is going to release in 2021. The previous seasons were very impressive, so fans are hoping the next season will be even better.

Coming to the length of the story, the number of volumes that the series has is 14. Therefore, 14 novel volumes are ready to be created in anime. The author of the light novel is set to release another light novel. And he said in a conference that he has planned to wrap up the Overlord light novel series in 17 volumes.

Overlord Season 4 Storyline

There’s also a lot to be continued in the storyline considering it ended on a cliffhanger in season 3. Hopefully, the next season will be out before the end of the year, with teasers and trailers to come by mid-year. No official plot or subplots have been published by the creators, but the storyline for season 4 is expected to revolve around Ainz and Demiurge. Season three left off with Ainz being proclaimed as the Sorcerer King which will in turn make him even more powerful and villainous moving forward.
It is expected to see more versions of Ainz Ooal. Albedo confesses her love towards her master, and a lot of new characters will be a part of the new season. The Frost Dragon will lose in this season. In addition, fans have speculated that the Great Tomb (from the previous seasons) could play a big role in the future storyline as well.

