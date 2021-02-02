Overlord Season 4 Release Date, Storyline; New Anime Season Complete; More About The Novel Series

Overlord Season 4 is next in line for the Japanese animated series. It has been adapted from a novel. It has been almost two years since the last season of the show. The release of the famous series was planned to be there in the previous year itself. However, as the global pandemic struck, it was paused for a long time. But then, as soon as the situation got lighter, they started working on it with full force.

I can't wait for them to come back!! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/owl8FYM4R9 — Crunchyroll Games 🍙 (@playCRgames) September 11, 2020

Release Date And Length Of The Story

It’s definitely late, but the production has said that the new season’s creation is complete, and it will be released soon. So, in other words, it’s confirmed that the series is going to release in 2021. The previous seasons were very impressive, so fans are hoping the next season will be even better.

Coming to the length of the story, the number of volumes that the series has is 14. Therefore, 14 novel volumes are ready to be created in anime. The author of the light novel is set to release another light novel. And he said in a conference that he has planned to wrap up the Overlord light novel series in 17 volumes.

Overlord Season 4 Storyline