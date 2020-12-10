Paris Hilton, Carter Reum Anniversary: Socialite Celebrates First Anniversary; Posted A Video Montage On Instagram

Paris Hilton celebrated one year anniversary of her relationship with boyfriend Carter Reum. This day was made memorable with a sweet video montage on Instagram. The singer used her own song Heartbeat for the tribute video.

The 39-year-old socialite made her relationship with Reum, an entrepreneur, official with a photo on Instagram in April. This came after they were first linked in January when the pair were spotted kissing and dancing together at a Golden Globes after-party.

Paris Hilton Wishes Carter Reum On Their First Anniversary

On Saturday, Hilton shared a video on Instagram showing some of their moments together throughout the past year set to her song Heartbeat. Hilton captioned the video–

“Happy 1 year Anniversary my love! I love that we celebrate our love every month! I can’t believe it’s only been a year. It feels like I’ve been with you a lifetime! I have never felt so close to another person in my life. And that’s because you’re the first one who tore down the walls I built around my heart and opened up my heart in a way that I didn’t know was possible.”

The businesswoman went on to note that she feels like this relationship is different from any other serious boyfriend she’s had in the past. She wrote–

“I truly believe that we were custom-made for each other and meant to be. Nothing in my life has ever felt so right or so perfect! Every day I feel like I’m in a dream. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. I’ve heard of twin flames before but I never believed in them till you.”

In conclusion, the House Of Wax actress wrote–

“Love you forever my twin flame, my best friend, my other half, my partner for life. And I can’t wait for our future and a lifetime of love and adventures. Because no matter what happens in life, I will always be happy, feel safe and at home in your arms and by your side forever.”

Reum is best known for being a co-founder of the liquor brand VEEV Spirits along with his brother, Courtney Reum.

About Her Previous Engagement

Hilton was previously engaged to actor Chris Zylka. He proposed in Aspen, Colorado, with a 20-carat, $2 million pear-shaped diamond ring in January 2018. They split 11 months later.

The DJ addressed the reason why they broke up on The Talk in November 2018. Hilton said–

“I’m just really having my ‘me time’. I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance…and I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I just realized after time it wasn’t the right decision.”

The multifaceted media personality also added–