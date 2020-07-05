Pixel 4a Release Date, Google Discontinues Pixel 3a

Google will no longer produce Pixel 3a and 3a XL models, as reports suggest. In exchange, Google might release its successor Pixel 4a soon this July.

Pixel 4a Release Date

People start to question Pixel 4a regularly in June especially after Apple announced its mid-range phone iPhone SE 2020. However, Google remains silent and leaves the questions open. The information people receive comes from Jon Prosser, a known leaker on the internet. He said that Google will announce the Pixel 4a on Monday, July 13. After the announcement, costumers still have to wait a few months before the item is in the sale.

“Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3A,” the company told The Verge. This decision means Google does not have any mid-range phone available at this moment. To keep them competitive, Google soon has to release the Pixel 4a as a replacement.

Google normally announces its latest technology in the I/O conference, but the tech giant cancels the event this year. People are still waiting for the alternative of the event, as it might be the moment to announce the Pixel 4a.

Leaked Google’s Certifications

Speculation about the immediate release of Pixel 4a gets more clarity after the model was spotted on Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filling. The model number listed is G025, slightly similar to the Pixel 4 model number G020. The product was also reportedly listed on the websites of Taiwan’s National Communications Commission and TÜV Rheinland.