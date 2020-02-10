Pixelbook 2 Release Date, Specs, Rumors: Google to Upgrade its Laptop after Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Google Pixelbook 2 is under works but somehow the tech giant has been very silent about its next-generation premium Chromebook. There are several other Chrome OS-products released after the very first Google Pixelbook and there is no mention about the second model.

I'm still a huge fan of the Google Pixelbook. Anyone else still using one? Would love to see a Pixelbook 2, @madebygoogle — Tim Schofield (@qbking77) June 18, 2019

But the recently released Galaxy Chromebook by Samsung might give the required push to Google for coming up with Pixelbook 2 very soon. Here is everything you need to know about the Google Pixelbook 2 release date, specs, rumors and laptop upgrades over Samsung Galaxy Chromebook.

Google Pixelbook 2 Specs Upgrade after Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Google’s first Pixelbook is nothing compared to Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook in terms of specs or prices for the two laptops. While the base price for both the products starts from $1,000, Samsung is offering way better specs and Google’s components are kind of outdated now.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook can be used in a 2-in-1 fashion like a typical clamshell laptop and also the 360-degree hinge for using it as a tablet. While in terms of portability and other features, Galaxy Chromebook is far ahead than the Pixelbook. The Samsung Chromebook is only 1.04 kg in weight and has dimensions of 302.6 x 203.2 x 9.9mm. Along with that, it sports a far superior 13.3” AMOLED display in 4K (3840×2160) resolution than the Pixelbook.

All these comparisons are enough for any new Chromebook buyer to choose Samsung’s laptop rather than the outdated Google’s premium Chromebook launched in 2017 at the same price of $1,000. It means that Google Pixelbook 2 will upgrade their specs compared to Samsung Chromebook and have chipset powerful than the 10th-generation Intel Core processors with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD.

Google Pixelbook 2 Release Date and Price

Google Pixelbook 2 release date is not fixed yet but the makers have to hurry if they want to stay ahead in the competition with Samsung. As per the rumors, Google Pixelbook 2 could have a release date of October 2020 at the annual ‘Made by Google’ event with a starting price of $999 which will go higher for extra storage models.