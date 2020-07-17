Poco M2 Pro and Poco X2 Head to Head, Price and Specs

Poco India is making comeback this year, as what they’ve promised to Indian customers. The company has launched Poco X2 in the first quarter and now they release Poco M2 Pro this month.

Both devices are comparable for the specs, some are arguing which one is better. Let’s have a look at the detail!

Poco X2’s Advantages

A quick reading on the technical specs will give a hint that Poco X2 has several advantages over M2 Pro. Even though both have the same display size at 6.67-inches, the X2 has a higher refresh rate at 120Hz.

The base Poco X2 model is a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration, users can choose an upgraded version at 8GB RAM and 64GB storage. On the other hand, Poco M2 Pro does not have an 8GB RAM variant nor a 256GB storage. So, Poco X2 is leading for the RAM and storage capacity.

Poco X2 also has better camera specs, even though both smartphones have four lenses on the rear. The X2 has a 64-megapixel wide shutter compared to the 48MP M2 Pro lens. Yet the latter has a slightly better macro camera with 5MP capability compared to X2’s 2MP. For selfies, the X2 has a better option as well as a dual-camera (20MP + 2MP) in the front, while the M2 Pro only has a 16MP sensor.

Poco M2 Pro’s Advantage

At the same time, it is necessary to realize that the Poco M2 Pro is not ultimately inferior to the X2. The device, which has become available on Flipkart this week, is being marketed for its battery. It has a power of 5,000mAh compared to X2’s 4,500mAh. The M2 Pro also supports 33W rapid charging technology, while the X2 is just 27W.

The CPU on both devices is also a fascinating contrast, as the M2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 720 G which, according to Qualcomm ‘s website, has a clock speed of 2.3GHz. It is considerably quicker than the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 730 G in the Poco X2.

The best option depends on consumers, they should choose the Poco device that suits their needs. People who like great-looking images might prefer more the Poco X2, but people who use battery-powered devices might consider Poco M2 Pro better suited to them. The price of X2 is currently starting at 15,999 (~$213) while the cheapest M2 Pro edition is priced at 13,999 (~$187).