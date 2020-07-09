Poco M2 Pro Release Date, Specs, and Price

Poco India announced Poco M2 Pro in a live stream event Wednesday, highlighting some features including a quad-camera setup on the rear and a huge battery pack with advanced fast-charging tech.

Poco M2 Pro Features Detail

A box located at the upper center of the device contains the rear cameras. The cameras composed of a 48-megapixel wide lens along with 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth shutters. Satisfying enough for fans of phone photography. Poco M2 Pro fans can also record a video with quality as high as [email protected] for the rear cameras. For the 16MP selfie camera, it supports 1080p videos at 30fps or 120fps.

The battery is also one of its main attractions. This device has a 5,000 mAh battery pack along with a 33W fast charger. The Xiaomi spinoff claims that the battery can go from 0 to 50% in under 30 minutes.

Hear, hear, photography enthusiasts! Shoot in RAW on the #POCOM2Pro for more flexibility in photo editing. Every photographer's dream come true. RT now, thank us later. #FeelTheSurge pic.twitter.com/wOQTqsXlFB — #POCOForIndia (@IndiaPOCO) July 7, 2020

These features and specs are interesting, but it is not yet the flagship smartphone model from Poco India. Consumers are waiting for the company to release a smartphone with Qualcomm’s latest top-tier mobile platform, the Snapdragon 865. While for this phone, Poco India equips it with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G.

Fans are commenting on the official post for Poco M2 Pro on Twitter, arguing that this phone is a rebranded of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro. However, people should notice that Poco M2 Pro can be a competitive smartphone, especially for its lower price.

Poco M2 Pro Price and Configurations

Fans can have the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs. 13,999. Spending more money, users can have the RAM upgraded to 6GB at Rs. 14,999. The highest configuration is a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs. 16,999.

This phone will be released in India starting July 14 through Flipkart.