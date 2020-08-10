Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thrown out of the Royal Family for writing ‘Finding Freedom’?

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family has everything you need to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s separation from the royal family. One of the tabloids also claimed that the royal family is upset about the book.

The tabloid has called the Duchess of Sussex as a ‘diva’ multiple times. In an exclusive report, the tabloid claimed,

Meghan is Out! Her Majesty ordered Meghan banned for life… but not Harry.

The unreliable source claims that this new book has added to the trouble. However, the source is completely unreliable and there is nothing else to testify if it’s true. The insider has claimed that the Queen arranged for a zoom conference to insult Meghan Markle and declare that she was not a part of the royal family anymore.

The new book “Finding Freedom” claims to reveal recent drama in the royal family as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their official duties. @KeirSimmons has the details. pic.twitter.com/EOmzv5wvWR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 27, 2020

We are skeptical about the entire story as it is very unlikely of the Queen to take such a dramatic step in order to hurt the Duchess of Sussex. The entire story is based on the myth that the new book is published with the blessings of Harry and Meghan. The couple has already declared that the have not made any contribution to the book.

Still, the tabloids go on accusing the Sussexes for contributing to the book. There is no clue that the book will be completely true or not. But one thing is for sure that Harry and Meghan had nothing to do with Finding Freedom.

The Shocking Truth

Queen Elizabeth never told Meghan Markle to leave the royal family. On Markle’s birthday, the entire family was seen celebrating together. If the Duchess was actually thrown out of the royal family, then there would have been an official statement.