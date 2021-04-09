Prince Harry Latest Update: The Duke Of Sussex Begging The Queen To Let Him Come Back Home

Prince Harry wants to return to England. According to some gossip columns, the Prince is now wishing he was allowed back into his homeland. Prince Harry desperately wanted to return to England. Apparently, he had no idea how difficult his move out of the UK would be. And he was incredibly homesick.

Prince Harry Had An Urgent Desire To Return Home

His many regrets over the situation had reportedly caused him to have a change of heart. Also, he wanted to fix things with his family. Word was that Prince Harry was in talks with Queen Elizabeth II about coming home. And his request had devolved into begging. The desire became more urgent when his father, Prince Charles, tested positive for coronavirus last year.

The Duke of Sussex was supposedly in tears over being so far away from his family. Of course, at the same time, the Duchess of Sussex had no desire to return to England. Meghan Markle allegedly loved their life in North America and had no desire to turn back. So much so that either the couple was going to return to England for good, or they would be forced to split their time between the two countries.

Just Lies And False Stories

This piece of news first came out one year ago. But since then the Duke and Duchess of Sussex never move to England. In fact, the family turned south and relocated to Santa Barbara, California. Prince Harry has further removed himself from The Firm in the year following the ridiculous report. The Duke has since started a new job in California, taking further steps away from the royal duties he left behind in England.

For starters, Prince Harry will be an executive producer for the Netflix series. https://t.co/ajHljMgFQ7 — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) April 8, 2021

Furthermore, the couple had their now-infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey where they made numerous accusations against the royal family. It’s clear Prince Harry has no desire to return to the UK and was never begging to do so. At the moment, the couple seems happy in their Santa Barbara home. It’s obvious Prince Harry has no plans to return to England anytime soon.