Prince Harry, Meghan Markle News: The Sussexes meeting Media Companies for their New Project

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are trying to establish their name in Hollywood by secretly approaching media companies with their ideas for a project.

According to a source, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are working on the concept of a new project. Reportedly, in June, the duo had conferences with huge networks. However, the pitch is kept in complete secrecy.

New Project, Different Networks

Sources report that Markle and Prince Harry may be the joint producers of the project that they are working on. It could be scripted or unscripted TV series. The Sussexes have approached several media companies including NBC Universal. They met Bonnie Hammer, top executive of the network.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly pitching a new project to Hollywood https://t.co/pSDNRql2OL — Calgary Herald (@calgaryherald) August 19, 2020

The chairman of the NBC Universal Content Studios has known Markle for years as she was a part of Suits. However, the network has not made any comments yet. A source close to Markle said that she has no plans of going back to acting again. So, she would rather stay out of the project.

Representatives of both Markle and Prince Harry refused to say anything on the subject. After getting separated from the royal family, Markle narrated Elephants, a Disney Plus docuseries. She did the narration in exchange for a donation to the Elephants Without Borders. This organization works to save the elephants in Botswana.

There is no official news about Markle and Prince Harry pitching their project to Disney. The representative for Disney also refused to comment on the topic.

Netflix and Prince Harry’s new project

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is ready for his new Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix. The documentary is all about the Paralympic Games. In the trailer, Prince Harry said,