British Royals Rumors: Prince William upset about Princess Diana documentary

Prince WIlliam, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William is reportedly having issues with his brother’s wife planning on producing a documentary on his mother Princess Diana. Recently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry founded a yet-to-be-named production company. They signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. Allegedly, she is planning on using this deal to make a documentary on Princess Diana.

As pubs and restaurants reopen around the UK this weekend, The Duke popped into the local pub in Norfolk to wish the staff well and hear how they have adapted their operations in order to allow them to return to a new normal. Wishing everyone a safe weekend.

Prince William can’t do much about it

Implicitly, Prince William is wary of Markle. As she could use the abundantly available Netflix’s resources to do whatever she wants. And neither Prince Harry nor the Royal family can stop her from doing it. There’s not a lot even Prince William could do to stop the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from making a documentary about the Princess of Wales.

The elder son of Prince Charles could make it as difficult as possible though, so the Sussexes would have to face him at every turn. The Duke of Cambridge is supposedly disappointed in his brother, as he had hoped Prince Harry had similar qualms over a documentary about their mother coming from the network behind the TV show The Crown.

Prince Harry on the left, Meghan Markle on the right, holding hands
The younger son of Prince of Wales may live continents apart from the family. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still very much a part of the royal family. And are President and Vice President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

There were also rumours that Prince Harry will be focusing on the conspiracy theories surrounding Princess Diana’s death. We do not know what content will be made through this Netflix deal. The Sussexes have revealed no plans so far. So the entire idea of a Princess Diana documentary is purely speculative with no evidence.

Both the Princes are in Unison for their mother

Marking the 23rd anniversary of her death recently, Prince Harry and Prince William issued a rare joint statement about plans to build a statue of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace. With the two now oceans away focusing on their own families, a joint statement is significant. Prince William and Prince Harry have already worked on the 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy as well. The Royal brothers wholly agree upon how to honour their mother’s legacy.

