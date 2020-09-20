Prince William is reportedly having issues with his brother’s wife planning on producing a documentary on his mother Princess Diana. Recently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry founded a yet-to-be-named production company. They signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. Allegedly, she is planning on using this deal to make a documentary on Princess Diana.

Prince William can’t do much about it

Implicitly, Prince William is wary of Markle. As she could use the abundantly available Netflix’s resources to do whatever she wants. And neither Prince Harry nor the Royal family can stop her from doing it. There’s not a lot even Prince William could do to stop the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from making a documentary about the Princess of Wales.

The elder son of Prince Charles could make it as difficult as possible though, so the Sussexes would have to face him at every turn. The Duke of Cambridge is supposedly disappointed in his brother, as he had hoped Prince Harry had similar qualms over a documentary about their mother coming from the network behind the TV show The Crown.