PS5 vs Xbox Series X Comparison: Which next-gen console have better Games?

Microsoft and Sony are likely to release their next generation consoles later this year. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the imminent console wars.

However, a recent report claims that the PlayStation 5 may have more exclusive contents and games and it has a huge advantage over the Xbox Series X.

Sony locked exclusivity competition?

The details released till now do not give a clear picture as to which of the two is better. As per reports, Sony has a more aggressive approach when it comes to its reach to publishers and third party game developers. This may give it an edge in a key aspect.

Imran Khan, a gaming journalist, claimed that the upcoming content and games exclusive to PlayStation 5 may be shocking for fans. Khan said,

There isn’t a major third party out there Sony failed to approach asking what kind of deals they could work out.

Sony has already explored a lot of deals that would give its PlayStation 5 exclusivity on content and games. This does not in any way concludes that Microsoft is not making any efforts to make Xbox Series X’s content and games more exclusive.

Khan added,

They just didn’t want to pay the asking price, because Sony approached with pretty high numbers in the first place.

Exclusive content and games

Neither Microsoft nor Sony would ever confirm this in public. However, earlier announcements are similar to the claims made by Khan. Last month, Rockstar Games mentioned that ‘GTA V’ will exclusively release on PlayStation 5. Rockstar also used the term ‘new generation consoles’ in its statement. This indicates that the game may also be available on Xbox Series X.