PUBG Mobile 0.19.0, Including Super Arm Training and Ancient Secret

PUBG Mobile patch 0.19.0 has finally arrived, but not all features in this update were released. Some features including special training grounds in Livik are going to be available later.

New PUBG Mobile Map Brings ‘Super Firearm Training’

Livik gains spotlight for the latest PUBG Mobile patch. The map is an original content made for the mobile version. This content allows PUBG Mobile players to experience the battle royale game, even when their time is limited. The map is now available on 0.19.0 patch, but some of its features, such as Super Firearm Training, will be released at a later time

In the coming weeks, PUB Mobile players should wait for the feature to go live. It will enable players to try out special weapons found on an Experimental Trial Weapon Crates. Users will realize that these special weapons have slightly better stats and can be used in Livik. Since this is a training ground, firing and hit stats will be calculated and will be displayed once players leave the combat.

Ancient Secret Mode in Miramar and Erangel maps

Players can also enjoy the new Ancient Secret Mode by queuing up through the Erangel and Miramar maps. In the lobby, gamers will immediately spot some new features in the animation that would suit the theme of the new game mode.

At the beginning of the match, “PUBG Mobile” players will find three big icons of pyramids on the map. Players should proceed to these locations where they will find huge structures that look very similar to the Mayan and Aztec pyramids. After that, the upper section of the build will be detached and floating in the air.