‘PUBG Mobile’ Update 0.19.0 Leaks, Ancient Secret Mode Boss Fight

“PUBG Mobile” update 0.19.0 allows players to fight boss mummies and cobra snakes in flying pyramid temples. This battle will be available in the upcoming Ancient Secret Mode. The new gameplay also reportedly could be released on two maps.

Ancient Secret Mode in Miramar and Erangel maps

Players can enjoy the new Ancient Secret Mode by queuing up through the Erangel and Miramar maps. In the lobby, gamers will immediately spot some new features in the animation that would suit the theme of the new game mode.

At the beginning of the match, “PUBG Mobile” players will find three big icons of pyramids on the map. Players should proceed to these locations where they will find huge structures that look very similar to the Mayan and Aztec pyramids. After that, the upper section of the build will be detached and floating in the air.

“PUBG Mobile” Players will find about three different minigames by exploring the interior of the pyramid. These minigames are based on gameplay videos from Powerbang Gaming and can be solved relatively easily. A loot chest will be opened once a puzzle solved and a message will appear saying the player has been cursed.

Boss Fight with a Level-3 Loot Chest

After completing the easy minigames, a special room will open where “PUBG Mobile” players have to complete a boss fight. This challenge can be completed in a short time, depending on the player’s ability to shoot.

Once the boss fight is unlocked, a boss mummy appears at the center of the room guarded by several cobra snakes. “PUBG Mobile” players should be careful from the snakes as they damage players in contact. The mummy can use a one-directional attack that produces huge spikes, but it does not move.

To restore players’ health, they can stand over the round pads in the middle of the room. Make sure to kill the snakes before running towards these pads. Once the mummy boss is defeated, “PUBG Mobile” players will win a loot chest full of Level 3 gears as well as hard-to-find items like 8x scope, adrenaline syringe, and rare weapons.

The “PUBG Mobile” update 0.19.0 will go live on Tuesday, July 7.