Ragnarok Season 2 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Spoilers and Netflix Premiere Delay due to COVID-19

Ragnarok Season 2 could be the next big thing on Netflix as the show has become hugely popular all over the world. The fantasy drama created by Adam Price and directed by Mogens Hagedorn is based on Norse mythology and is one of the top five shows in Netflix UK.

Lightning strikes twice – Netflix's Norwegian series 'Ragnarok' has been renewed for a second season ⚡️ (via @seewhatsnext) pic.twitter.com/AszCA6vM3q — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 4, 2020

Fans have been eagerly looking forward to the second season of Ragnarok as it might bring more characters from the mythos. Here is everything you need to know about the “Ragnarok” season 2 release date, trailer, cast, plot spoilers and delay due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Ragnarok Season 2 Release Date and Trailer

Ragnarok Season 2 release date was originally slated as January 2021 or around but that might get delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Netflix has shut down productions on all their projects over the fear of coronavirus outbreak and even the filming for the second season of Ragnarok has been affected.

It means that “Ragnarok” season 2 might be delayed and won’t premiere on Netflix before the Fall of 2021. There can’t be any Ragnarok Season 2 trailer without filming and hence it would also take some time to come out. There has been no official update out on the show’s future but Netflix will make an announcement soon.

Ragnarok Season 2 Plot Spoilers and Cast Details

Ragnarok Season 2 will show Magne getting more powerful and trying to overthrow the Jutul family members. Magne was able to fight the giant Vidar who was the main leader of Jutul’s and learn more about them. Laurits, the brother of Magne have high chances of becoming Loki, the God of Mischief in the next installment of Ragnarok. Fans will also get to see more Gods and Giants in the second season.

Most of the cast members will return for Ragnarok Season 2 and some new villains will also be added in the next installment.