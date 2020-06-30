Redmi 8 is Ready for Android 10 update

Xiaomi is updating the new MIUI 12 at this point, but the company also keeps the older phones updated. The latest model to receive a firmware update is Redmi 8.

Xiaomi launched Redmi 8 last October with an Android 9 Pie. These few days, the company is updating the OS to Android 10. However, the update does not take Redmi 8 to MIUI 12. The build version would be MIUI 11, version 11.0.1.0 QCNCNXM.

Aside from the Android version update, it comes with the June 2020 security patches. The update also fixes some bugs and improves the phone’s performance. As per today, the update is only available in Chine. Users can expect the update to be available worldwide soon, followed by MIUI 12.