Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth Divorce Rumors: Couple ready for Breakup?

Next year, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary. However, some tabloids have already started claiming that the couple will get divorced soon. So what is the truth?

Even though the couple seems fine together, rumors have it that Toth and Witherspoon are headed towards divorce. The duo first met in 2010 and Witherspoon ended her relationship with Jake Gyllenhall shortly after that. Witherspoon revealed that she met Toth at a friend’s house party.

Apparently, a drunk man was hitting on Witherspoon when Toth stepped in between to save her. He explained that his friend had just broken up with someone.

Reese Witherspoon and Husband Jim Toth Hold Hands on Walk Together in L.A.​ https://t.co/PxGr1AND6n — People (@people) June 25, 2020

Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That’s just kind of who he is, a really good person.

The two felt attracted to each other instantly and started dating. A few months later, Toth proposed to Witherspoon and she happily agreed.

Jim said,

‘I’m gonna show you every day what a good partner is, what a good person is. I’m going to take care of you. I’m gonna do this so much that you’re gonna get used to it.’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I’ve never had anybody like that in my life.

Are they getting separated?

We know that this is Witherspoon’s second marriage. The tabloids have reported earlier that the two are facing troubles in their marriage. Witherspoon’s drinking and partying ways are coming between them.

However, Witherspoon and Toth are happy together and they have no plans of getting separated. The tabloids are just making up stories to spice up their content. We will surely see the couple celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary next year.