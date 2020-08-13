Renee Zellweger Dating Rumors: Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper

It looks like Renee Zellweger has dated almost every leading actor in the Hollywood. Recently, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey, Brad Pitt and many more have been connected to the Judy Star.

Hitting on Brad Pitt

Earlier this year, Jennifer Aniston revealed that Renee Zellweger was flirting with Brad Pitt. A source claimed that Jennifer and Brad had finally reunited. But Jennifer wasn’t too excited about Renee hitting on Brad at the SAG Awards. A reputed source busted the rumor of Aniston and Pitt’s reunion and there was no evidence to even support the notion that Renee was flirting with Brad Pitt.

Back with Bradley Cooper?

A source claimed that the star is romancing with the Chicago actress. The two dated back in 2009. But this year Cooper and Zellweger secretly reunited. However, it was clarified that the two only had a friendly conversation at the Oscars and there is nothing going on between the two.

Renee isn’t marrying Tom Cruise either

Every Hollywood fan remembers the special movie Jerry McGuire, where Renee and Tom portrayed love interest. A source claimed Renee was in love with Tom Cruise. None of this was true.

Is it just me or do the majority of women get more beautiful as they age? 💕 Renne Zellweger blew my mind when I came across her new show @what_if and I was like “okayyy…..wow!!” 😱💯 pic.twitter.com/VnuVL4L8gr — Soulness (@Soulnessss) May 21, 2020

Now It’s Jim Carrey

Recently, a source claimed that Jim Carrey was trying to build a relationship with Renee Zellweger. The two were together for a year from 1999 to 2000. They parted on friendly terms. As per the source, Carrey is trying to get back with Renee.

However, these rumors was also busted as Carrey himself clarified in his memoir that even though Zellweger was the love of his life, he didn’t like to run after past lovers.