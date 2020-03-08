Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date: New Trailer teases Part Two of Fourth Season

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 6 release date is not announced yet even though we have entered March 2020. Fans are furious over the creators making them wait without any kind of updates. But recently Adult Swim has released a new video trailer which is acting as relief of water in the dry desert of Rick and Morty content.

Everyone is hoping that the new trailer is an indication that Episode 6 of the animated series will air soon. It has been more than 3 months for Rick and Morty Season 4 part two to return on TV and fans have now started to worry over the huge mid-season gap.

Rick and Morty New Trailer and Season 4 Part Two Return

Rick and Morty new trailer shows a series of Morty clones being forced to jump off a cliff by an army of bees, which fans have previously seen as Mr. Meseeks in the last season. Morty then undergoes a series of portals, experiencing various hurdles, giant creatures spitting goo on him and in the end, he is squashed by a big bee.

It is then revealed that a group of Ricks are playing a game as ‘Game Over’ comes on the screen along with the Adult Swim logo. While the trailer mentions nothing about Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 6 release date, fans are taking it as a cryptic hint about the things in upcoming episodes.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date

Rick and Morty Season 4 Part 2 is expected to return in March as several reports are claiming the release date of the next episode as March 2020. There have been no official updates on the schedule and the rest of the episodes in season 4 but Adult Swim has told fans to have patience as they will return soon. There are rumors claiming that Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 6 will release on Sunday, March 22, 2020.