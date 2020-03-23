Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date, Spoilers: New Teaser Reveals Time and Plot Details

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 6 release date has not announced yet even through 3 Sundays of March have passed. It means that the reports of Rick and Morty Season 4 resuming from March 2020 were wrong and the next episode will not air this month.

Adult Swim would reveal the release date for next Rick and Morty at least a week before and so the chances for the animated show to return this month are very low. But the latest teaser trailer released by the makers hints about Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 6 release date along with plot spoilers.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date and Time

Rick and Morty Season 4 has been on a break since December 2019 and it is almost four months now for the waiting period. Fans are furious over the lack of Rick and Morty updates and the mid-season break getting longer and longer. However, Rick and Morty will return soon on TV and new episodes will start airing weekly from mid-April, as per the latest reports.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 6 could release on Sunday, April 12 or April 19 in the next month at 11:30 pm EST on Adult Swim. It has been confirmed that Rick and Morty Season 4 will return this year and April 2020 makes the perfect sense based on the new teaser.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 6 Plot Spoilers

Rick and Morty released a new teaser trailer titled “Stay Cool – Jerry” which features the character of Morty’s father Jerry in a one minute footage. The trailer shows various scenes of Jerry and his clones doing various activities where he visits the Jerryfest.

Fans are almost sure that the new trailer and recently released Morty themed video are hinting towards the plot of next Rick and Morty episode. It means that Rick and Morty S04E06 plot could have the clones of Jerry and Morty creating chaos and Rick will have to deal with the aftermath.