Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date, Air Time, Spoilers and Stream Online

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 7 is finally out this weekend and fans are excited about the show. The show was on a break for around five months and only returned last week. The next episode of Rick and Morty is titled “Promortyus” and from the trailer, it looks full of action.

While the previous episode got a mixed response from the fans, everyone is hoping that the next episode will be amazing. Here is everything you need to know about “Rick and Morty” season 4 episode 7 release date, air time, spoilers and how to watch the show online.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date and Air Time

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 7 will release on this Sunday, May 10 as per the regular weekly schedule. Fans can watch Rick and Morty: Promortyus live at 11:30 pm EST and it will air on the Adult Swim network.

Never look at the wet egg. New #RickAndMorty airs this Sunday at 11:30pm ET/PT on @adultswim pic.twitter.com/qRjsZOOOUR — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) May 6, 2020

Every new episode of Rick and Morty Season 4 is slated to release on Sunday night without any gaps or delays in between. Rick and Morty S04E07 will have a runtime of around 30 minutes, just like every other regular episode.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 7 Plot Spoilers

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 7 is titled Promortyus and it will make fun of Prometheus and other alien movies. The synopsis for Rick and Morty S04E07 says “Morty meets a new kid called Jack who’s in love with an alien called Tom. Rick tries to save him when it turns out the alien isn’t who he thinks.”

It will feature an alien parasite race called face-huggers who will take over the planet and Summer Smith will become their queen. Rick and Morty will fight the aliens in Gundam suits and spaceships to rescue Earth and get things back to normal. Rick and Morty 4×07 spoilers will be out soon as the critics will get to watch the episode early for reviews.

How to Stream Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 7 Online?

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 7 can be streamed online on the official Adult Swim app and websites. Adult Swim is a part of Cartoon Network channel and hence fans can also tune into that to watch the latest episode of Rick and Morty. Fans in the UK can stream Rick and Morty S04E07 on Channel 4’s E4 network, although the release date might not be the same.