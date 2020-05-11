Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 7 Review and Reaction: Promortyus and the Alien Parasites

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 7 titled “Promortyus” just aired on Adult Swim and fans were eager to watch it. Fans are glad that the creators dropped the metajokes thing and had a regular episode this time. Rick and Morty S04E07 made fun of the movie Prometheus and had a lot of pop-culture references from various incidents.

Here, put this on your face. New episode of #RickandMorty tonight at 11:30pm EST/PST on @adultswim. pic.twitter.com/oEGGfQAizI — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) May 10, 2020

It was also a satire commentary on American foreign policy where they judge the alien race without any reference and tries to change their way of living. There was an incest joke mixed with parasites having sex, reference to twin towers and even pearl harbor. Here is more on the “Rick and Morty” season 4 episode 7 review, recap and fan reactions.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 7 Promortyus Review and Recap

Rick and Morty S04E07 begins with the main character walking with an alien parasite attached to their face. The duo soon realizes that they are on an alien planet named Glorzo and escapes in their spaceship. But when they realize that Summer is still on Glorzo, Rick and Morty returns back in a killer Gundam style mecha suit and destroys everything on Glorzo. It is revealed that Summer has become a sort of queen to the alien parasites but she helps Rick and Morty in the end and they kill all the Glorzians by playing a harmonica.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 7 reviews are praising the show for a different take on the alien culture. While the previous Rick and Morty was full of metajokes and made fun of the fans, everyone is glad that it didn’t continue for long. It is a good thing Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland decided to make a normal Rick and Morty episode where the crazy duo goes on an adventure, involving the usual sci-fi stuff, aliens, pop culture references and a lot of dark humor. The best part was when Rick clarifies that instead of a 9/11 twin tower attack, they did a Pearl Harbour.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 7 Fan Reactions

Fans are again having mixed opinions on Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 7 as there are two types of reactions. Most of the fans are happy with the latest Rick and Morty episode and loved every second of it. Whereas some of them are losing it, blaming the creators have gotten lazy and egoistic, destroying the basic essence of the show.

Rick and Morty is currently at that level of fandom, where the fans will always hate it no matter how good an episode is aired. It has become sort of like the Star Wars, where Rick and Morty fans are the only ones that will never be satisfied. In terms of Twitter reactions, a large portion has loved Rick and Morty 4×07 and eagerly looks forward to the next Sunday for the next episode.