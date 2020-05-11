Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 8 Trailer Breakdown: The Vat of Acid and English Homework

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 8 trailer just dropped out and without revealing many details it promises another amazing story. Rick and Morty S04E08 is titled “The Vat of Acid Episode” and from the name, it will surely be trippy and full of acid jokes.

Here, put this on your face. New episode of #RickandMorty tonight at 11:30pm EST/PST on @adultswim. pic.twitter.com/oEGGfQAizI — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) May 10, 2020

The promo trailer of the next episode was released after Episode 7 just aired on Adult Swim. Here is the full “Rick and Morty” season 4 episode 8 trailer breakdown and also details about the release date, air time and ways to stream online the show.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 8 Trailer Breakdown: Details you might have Missed

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 8 trailer starts with the duo sitting in a spaceship and discussing a future deal. Rick explains to Morty that there will be no action or adventure this time, as it is a simple exchange, they will be in and out without any harm. Although, Rick warns Morty that in case something bad happens, he just needs to jump into the same vat of acid that he jumps.

It also explains the title of Rick and Morty S04E07 as “The Vat of Acid Episode” and how the green acid is shown in the trailer will be an important part of the storyline. There is also a joke at the end of the trailer, where Morty says that he needs to finish his English homework. Rick calls out the American education system and students, where he says how stupid you are to learn English, it is the language you speak.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date, Air Time and Stream Online

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 7: The Vat of Acid Episode will release on this Sunday, May 17. Fans can stream the episode live on Adult Swim at 11:30 pm EST and also on the Cartoon Network channel. There will be more spoilers out on Rick and Morty 4×08 as they usually release a special preview clip from the episode a few days before.