‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Updates: Showrunners reveal Season 5 ahead of timeline

Fans are waiting eagerly for the release of the fifth installment of their famous adult show ‘Rick and Morty’. Showrunners Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland revealed that the pandemic did not push back the release date of the show and it will release soon.

The showrunners and the entire production team is working on the fifth installment of the show remotely. They are working on their respective work spaces at their homes.

No Delay for Season 5

Even though the fans might be thinking that the next season would be delayed due to the pandemic crisis, it will be on time. The show’s team is working continuously and progressing steadily. The good news is that the show will broadcast as scheduled and there won’t be any delay.

Earlier in June, Harmon shared that they were working on the fifth season. They had begun after the season 4 ended. They have got advance orders for six more seasons after the renewal of the fourth installment by Adult Swim.

Rick and Morty creators drop hints about how season 5 is coming along — CNEThttps://t.co/xY4In2lGe4 Follow on Instagram: https://t.co/q3eGudv70p pic.twitter.com/cSnIKbvhGG — Charles Milander (@charlesmilander) August 26, 2020

The co-showrunner said,

We had already finished season 4 and the writers are working on season 5 in two-hour blocks through Zoom. There are a lot of things that are better about a Zoom writers’ room, and they are balanced out by things that are worse.

Season 6 already in work?

‘Rick and Morty’ has not only working on season 5, but they have begun working on the sixth installment as well. The fans would be really happy to hear this as there won’t be a long waiting time.

Adult Swim has already dropped the first teaser of the fifth installment and it is set to release soon. The teaser showed animation in rough draft format and also revealed the mortal enemy of the mad scientist.