Riverdale Season 5 Release Date and Plot Spoilers forJughead and Veronica Revealed

Recently, Riverdale has called for two new roles for season 5. There would be a planned time skip and apparently, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) will be involved in unhappy relationships in future.

Veronica’s Husband and Jughead’s New Girlfriend

Season 4 of the show came to an end sooner than planned due to the pandemic crisis. But the fans won’t miss out on the unaired episodes as the will be a part of the fifth season. The show will the take a time jump and get directly to the characters in their 20s.

In the upcoming season, one of the problems that the characters will be dealing with is their relationships. The production is already looking for two new actors. One of these actors will be named Jessica. She will be Jughead’s new girlfriend. Fans will see them living together in the fifth season.

Lili Reinhart has confirmed that #Riverdale season 5 will now have a 7-year-long time jump. pic.twitter.com/pn5Jbm2Tl3 — Riverdale (@RiverdaleEPS) August 19, 2020

Fans will also get to meet Veronica’s husband Chad. He will be a neurotic and controlling man who works on the Wall Street. But that’s not just it. He would be involved in some shady deals with life threatening situations. It would be interesting to watch Veronica deal with these issues.

The casting calls indicate that the characters would have left their high school way behind them. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre – Sacasa revealed that the fifth season was supposed to begin with the time skip. But now the unaired episodes from season 4 will be aired first.

When will we get to see Season 5?

The show is set to return with its fifth installment in January next year. The pandemic crisis has disrupted the show’s annual production timeline.

In The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lili Reinhart revealed that the fifth season’s filming hasn’t begin yet.