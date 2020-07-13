Samsung first announced its bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live TWS earphones in April. Evan Blass has shared a new set of renders today, showing the earphones in Mystic Bronze color.

Fans can see that the Buds Live earphones have a glossy finish and there are two microphones on the outside along with a grille. Even though the inside part is not visible from the images, previous leaks suggest the earphones won’t come with silicon tips.

Another picture shows the Buds Live in three colors including its charging case. The lid of the case appears to have a rubber strip and you can also see the two LED charging indicators. The first charging indicator is on the inside between the slots for the two buds, while the other one is on the outside of the case.

The Galaxy Buds Live price is below 150 USD, according to some rumors. Samsung will announce the official price later this month along with Galaxy Watch3. However, some suggest that the release will be on August 5 at the Galaxy Note20 series Unpacked event.