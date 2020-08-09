Samsung Galaxy Buds VS Apple AirPods: Which Earbuds are Better?

We all know that Samsung and Apple are always at war as the rivalry is old and a never ending story. Their rivalry is always in the headlines and both try to compete with each other by upgrading the latest technologies in their products which other brands are not able to do in terms of best features and specifications in the market.

Who will win the battle?



With the upgrade, in the technology, Apple AirPods Pro has come over with new design and that too with fully noise canceling technology which has turned out to be a very accomplished product which might get hard to beat.

But, no matter who comes in, the Korean firm Samsung is always ready to unleash their technologies which often comes out to be better and bigger as they are going to update their Galaxy Buds which are launched this year just like Apple’s AirPods, if we’ll look both the devices then everything is similar and designed well the only thing Galaxy Buds lacks is the fully noise cancellation technology.



According to the latest reports from SamMobile, Samsung has started working on this feature and will soon come out with this technology with 8GB of storage for music playback and with some attractive new colors in white, pink, blue and black and they have also stated like S10 they will launch these new updated Galaxy Buds with S11 and if the past if going to repeat then with multiple color options the design would also be upgraded, like the old shiny Samsung headphones.